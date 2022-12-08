Ramanathapuram district fishermen stay away from sea for second day

December 08, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fishing boats anchored at Pamban on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Ramanathapuram

With an inclement weather prevailing along the shores of Bay of Bengal in Ramanathapuram district due to cylconic storm Mandous, fishermen from coastal villages in the district stayed away from venturing into the sea for the second day on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After cyclone signal 1 hoisted on Wednesday, cyclone signal 2 was hoisted at Pamban port on Thursday.

“Indian Metereological Department has warned of a storm with a wind speed of 40 kmph to 60 kmph and hence fishermen have been advised against sailing for four days till December 10,” said Deputy Director of Fisheries, Ramanathapuram, E. Kathavarayan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The department has not issued tokens to 1,662 mechanised boats which permits them to go into the sea for fishing since Wednesday. Similarly, the warning against fishing has been given to the fishermen who use 4,560 country boats. These boats have been placed safely on the beach while the mechanised boats have been anchored. The fishermen have been asked to safeguard their nets at their homes or at the net mending sheds, he added.

Sagar mitras in each fishing village have been making the announcements. Besides, announcements of the cyclone warning being done at all places of worship, the Marine Enforcement Wing of Fisheries Department is also warning the fishermen through public address system, Mr. Kathavarayan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US