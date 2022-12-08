Ramanathapuram district fishermen stay away from sea for second day

December 08, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Ramanathapuram

With an inclement weather prevailing along the shores of Bay of Bengal in Ramanathapuram district due to cylconic storm Mandous, fishermen from coastal villages in the district stayed away from venturing into the sea for the second day on Thursday.

After cyclone signal 1 hoisted on Wednesday, cyclone signal 2 was hoisted at Pamban port on Thursday.

“Indian Metereological Department has warned of a storm with a wind speed of 40 kmph to 60 kmph and hence fishermen have been advised against sailing for four days till December 10,” said Deputy Director of Fisheries, Ramanathapuram, E. Kathavarayan.

The department has not issued tokens to 1,662 mechanised boats which permits them to go into the sea for fishing since Wednesday. Similarly, the warning against fishing has been given to the fishermen who use 4,560 country boats. These boats have been placed safely on the beach while the mechanised boats have been anchored. The fishermen have been asked to safeguard their nets at their homes or at the net mending sheds, he added.

Sagar mitras in each fishing village have been making the announcements. Besides, announcements of the cyclone warning being done at all places of worship, the Marine Enforcement Wing of Fisheries Department is also warning the fishermen through public address system, Mr. Kathavarayan said.