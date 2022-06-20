Ramanathapuram comes third in Plus Two pass percentage in State

‘Elite’ students check the Plus Two examinations results at a school in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

With a pass percentage of 97.02, Plus Two students from Ramanathapuram have brought laurels to the district, which has secured the third place in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 13,882 students (6,499 boys and 7,383 girls) passed out of 14,309 (6,800 boys and 7,509 girls) who had appeared.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that all the 32 differently-abled students had passed successfully. From 70 government schools, 5165 students had passed out of 5446 who had appeared. He wished all the students good luck in their future endeavour and hoped the next batch of students would take Ramanathapuram district to the top in Tamil Nadu by bagging the first place in the next academic year.

He also said that the district administration would give all the support for the students in class 11 and 9 respectively for preparing for the public examination next year.

In Class 10 exams, the pass percentage was 94.60 and fifth rank in State

Meanwhile, the officials in the School Education Department said that a total of 15,425 students (7,413 boys and 8,012 girls) had passed the tenth standard exams. A total of 16,365 students (8,133 boys and 8,226 girls) had appeared.

The pass percentage of the 10th standard students in Ramanathapuram district was 94.60 and the overall rank in TN stood at fifth place, they added.

Elite school students score big

The bright government school students, who were picked up to study in the ‘ elite’ school coaching scored in a big way this year too. Apart from the Collector Mr Varghese, Chief Educational Officer A Balamuthu and others appreciated the successful students on the occasion.

The ‘elite’ school idea was established when Nandakumar was the Collector here. The objective was to give additional coaching and personalised attention to the bright students studying in the district’s government school which would facilitate them to achieve centum.

There were 42 students in the ‘elite’ school this year and 29 among them scored above 500 of 600, coordinator V Thava Ramkumar said and added that the parents of the top three scorers - 561/600 - R Karthigai Selvi, 559/600 - S Mahathi and 556/600 S Boomika were farm labourers. While most of the students had lost their parents and were being brought up by their guardians, a girl Sunanda, hailed from a fisherfolk family in the district had scored 535/600.