Ramanathapuram Collector’s gesture to economically weaker section of students at book fair

February 04, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram Collector B Vishnu Chandran has introduced a novel method of attracting the visitors to the Book Fair for donations with which the district administration could support the economically weaker section of students to buy the books of their choice on Sunday.

Introducing the QR code enabled the visitors to contribute any sum. Thus, the funds collected could be used to purchase the books, which would be chosen by the students from the government hostels in the district, he said and added that instead of getting the books from the public, the money contributed by them may help the students buy the books of their choice.

The Book Fair, which was started on February 2, has been drawing around 10,000 people from many educational institutions in the district. Apart from the discounts offered at the outlets by noted publishers, the organisers have also been conducting “pattimandram” and debates/seminars. Students from various schools have been presenting cultural programmes.

An official at the expo said that the Collector, who introduced the idea of QR code, was the first to contribute from his mobile phone.

Following this, many visitors also donated liberally towards this, the official said and added that they had identified around 50 books so far to be given to the students. The expo is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., he added.

