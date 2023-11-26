ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram Collector suspends official for ill-treating differently abled woman

November 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sayalkudi Town Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) M. Sekar was suspended on charges of ill-treating a differently abled woman at the weekly shandy in Sayalkudi on Sunday.

A video clip, which was circulating in the social media, showed the official allegedly pulling down the dried fish meant for sale by the woman Mariammal, 50, at the market and shouting at her.

Following a complaint from the district differently abled welfare association members, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran placed the EO under suspension and ordered a probe, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the woman, it is said, had put up an outlet in the shandy to sell her dried fish. Since her produce was displayed on a makeshift table, it obstructed the pathway. Hence, during a review, the officials shouted at her and pulled the dried fish.

Further probe was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US