Ramanathapuram Collector suspends official for ill-treating differently abled woman

November 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sayalkudi Town Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) M. Sekar was suspended on charges of ill-treating a differently abled woman at the weekly shandy in Sayalkudi on Sunday.

A video clip, which was circulating in the social media, showed the official allegedly pulling down the dried fish meant for sale by the woman Mariammal, 50, at the market and shouting at her.

Following a complaint from the district differently abled welfare association members, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran placed the EO under suspension and ordered a probe, officials said.

According to officials, the woman, it is said, had put up an outlet in the shandy to sell her dried fish. Since her produce was displayed on a makeshift table, it obstructed the pathway. Hence, during a review, the officials shouted at her and pulled the dried fish.

Further probe was on.

