Ramakrishnan Murthy’s mellifluous vocal concert at Ragapriya

August 08, 2023

Ramakrishnan Murthy presented a mellifluous vocal concert on the fourth day of the 54th annual concert series of Ragapriya with the able support of B. Vittal Rangan on the violin and Kishore Ramesh on the mridangam.

With a steady sense of rhythm required for a Varnam, he Invoked the blessings of Lord Venkatesa through “Eranaapai” in raagam thodi by Patnam Subramanya Aiyyar in which Lord Ganapati, who destroys the forest of obstacles and gives nine types of treasures to his devotees.

In the next kriti “thathvamariya tharama” in reeti gowla by Papanasam Sivan, the vocalist showcased the lyrical beauty and musical acumen of Andal through Thiruppavai “Margazhi Thingal’ and Vaiyathu Vazhveergal” in Nattai and Gowla ragas.

Thyagaraja’s “Adamodi Galade Ramayya” in Charukesi was the next selection. He exhibited his dexterity through the raga exposition touching the main features.

The singer’s main rage of the day was “Varali” ( a raga therapy for heart, nerve and skin ailments) for the song “mamava Meenakshi rajamatangi” on the presiding deity of Madurai, Goddess Meenakshi, who is the daughter of sage Maatanga. He sang in its extensive elaboration and exploration.

The RTP’s Thanam, which witnessed Nattakurinji, Aarabhi,Sriragam,for the Pallavi “Orutharam Siva Chidambaram”, was well received by the audience. In the solo Tani, the mridangist combined the different varieties of strokes, which made his performance fascinating.

The final pieces include Dharmapuri Subbaraaya Aiyyar’s” smara sundaranguni” in paraju, a Viruttam from Gandhimathi Pillai Tamizh “Varathirundal” by Thachanallur Chokkanathapillai, “Nyayama Meenakshi in Ahiri by Syamasastry and at the request of the audience “Chinnanjiru Kiliye’ by Bharathiar in his own style through Tilang, Atana, Kapi, Subhapantuvarali, Bagesri and Kurinji, which received standing ovation from the music students and the audience at large.

S. Padmanabhan