HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramakrishnan Murthy’s mellifluous vocal concert at Ragapriya

August 08, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST

Srikrishna L 2193
Ramakrishnan Murthy performing at Ragapriya Chamber Music Club in Madurai.

Ramakrishnan Murthy performing at Ragapriya Chamber Music Club in Madurai. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Ramakrishnan Murthy presented a mellifluous vocal concert on the fourth day of the 54th annual concert series of Ragapriya with the able support of B. Vittal Rangan on the violin and Kishore Ramesh on the mridangam.

With a steady sense of rhythm required for a Varnam, he Invoked the blessings of Lord Venkatesa through “Eranaapai” in raagam thodi by Patnam Subramanya Aiyyar in which Lord Ganapati, who destroys the forest of obstacles and gives nine types of treasures to his  devotees.

In the next kriti “thathvamariya tharama” in reeti gowla by Papanasam Sivan, the vocalist showcased the lyrical beauty and musical acumen of Andal through Thiruppavai “Margazhi Thingal’ and Vaiyathu Vazhveergal” in Nattai and Gowla ragas.

Thyagaraja’s “Adamodi Galade Ramayya” in Charukesi was the next selection. He exhibited his dexterity through the raga exposition touching the main features.

The singer’s main rage of the day was “Varali” ( a raga therapy for heart, nerve and skin ailments) for the song “mamava Meenakshi rajamatangi” on the presiding deity of Madurai, Goddess Meenakshi, who is the daughter of sage Maatanga. He  sang in its extensive elaboration and exploration.

The RTP’s Thanam, which witnessed Nattakurinji, Aarabhi,Sriragam,for the Pallavi “Orutharam Siva Chidambaram”, was well received by the audience. In the solo Tani, the mridangist combined the different varieties of strokes, which made his performance fascinating.

The final pieces include Dharmapuri Subbaraaya Aiyyar’s” smara sundaranguni” in paraju, a Viruttam from Gandhimathi Pillai Tamizh “Varathirundal” by Thachanallur Chokkanathapillai, “Nyayama Meenakshi in Ahiri by Syamasastry and at the request of the audience “Chinnanjiru Kiliye’ by Bharathiar in his own style through Tilang, Atana, Kapi, Subhapantuvarali, Bagesri and Kurinji, which received standing ovation from the music students and the audience at large.

S. Padmanabhan

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.