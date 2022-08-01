Ramakrishna Murthy’s mesmerising voice at music fest

Ramakrishna Murthy performs at Ragapriya Chamber Music Club in Madurai. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

August 01, 2022 18:16 IST

The 3rd day of the 53rd annual concert series of Ragapriya witnessed the vocal concert of Ramakrishna Murthy, with the support of L. Ramakrishnan on the violin, Praveen Sparsh on the mridangam and Alathur Raja Ganesh on the kanjira.

The vocalist started off the concert with Pachchimiriyam Adiyappayya’s, the Guru of Shyama Sastri, known as “Tana Varna Margadarsi”, Varnam “Viriboni” in Raga Bhairavi. As expected, the next song invoked the blessings of Lord Ganesa viz “thathvamariya tharama” in Reeti Gowla by Paapanaasam Shivan, where the composer expresses his ignorance to understand the qualities of the Lord, Can I (“tarama”) ever understand (“ariya”) your (“unathu”) greatness and significance (“tatva”), was sung.

Tyaagaraaja’s “sujana jeevanaa”, in ragam kamaas, was sung in the way the saint pleaded with Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Shiva and whose vehicle is Garuda, to grace him.

After a brief Alapana in Kamala Manohari, the vocalist worshipped Goddess Kamakshi, who illumines the abode (“gruheshwari”) of Ekamranatha, through “Kanjadalayatakshi Kamakshi “.

The violinist brought out the nuances of the raga nicely with other percussionists. The beauty of the raga and the pace of the lyrics was appreciated by the audience.

His rendition of “ muruga muruga enral in saaveri” by teacher turned composer and “’Adu Ratte’ ( the famous freedom struggle song) Periyasaami Tooran was sung with a mellow voice and tonal clarity.

On the eve of the birthday of Goddess Andal, Aadi Pooram, the vocalist sang “ Oongi Ulagalantha’ a verse from Thirupavai in Aarabhi.

The singer’s main raga of the day was “Bhairavi” for the song “yaaro ivar yaaro” by Arunaachala Kavi. He sang it in its extensive elaboration, which evocated the composer’s explanation about Sita by Lord Rama, during his traverse in Mithila.

The Tani avardhanam that followed, gave a right stage to exhibit the talent of percussionists Praveen Sparsh on the mridangam and Alathur Raja Ganesh on the khanjira and was highly appreciated by the audience.

S Padmanabhan