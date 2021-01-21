‘Follow road safety rules’

Collector R. Kannan flagged off a two-wheeler rally to highlight the importance of wearing helmets here on Thursday and inaugurated a traffic awareness bus introduced by Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation.

He said that these efforts were part of the 32nd National Road Safety Month being observed from January 18.

The rally passed through arterial roads and crowded places in the town to create awareness among the people of the importance of following road rules.

The awareness bus had photographs of road accidents on its body. Inside the bus, officials displayed various exhibits on road safety rules. A television screen played video-clippings of road accidents.

The TNSTC organised fun games for school children wherein they have to match symbols of various road rule signs. Similarly, another game taught the children about safe way of negotiating curves on roads.

The bus would be taken to various schools in the district to create awareness among the children about the road rules.

Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, TNSTC General Manager R. Sivalingam, Deputy Commissioner of Transport, M.S. Iangovan, Regional Transport Officers, Ilango (Virudhunagar), Mookkan (Sivakasi) and Murugan (Srivilliputtur), TNSTC Manager (Commercial), Marimuthu, were present.