Rally taken out to mark World Tourism Day

A rally was taken out to mark the World Tourism Day in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated new facilities at the dargah in Goripalayam near here to mark World Tourism Day via video conferencing on Tuesday.

The infrastructure, comprising cloak rooms, dormitories and toilets for women and men, was taken up at a cost of ₹180.21 lakh by the Department of Tourism on the premises of dargah.

Earlier, a rally was taken out by college students from Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at 8 a.m., which culminated at the iconic Tirumalai Nayak Mahal. Students held placards of various iconic tourists locations across the State. Karakattams and oyilattams were performed. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Tourism by South Tamil Nadu Association of Travel & Tourism, Madurai Travel Club and approved guides.

“Students pursuing tourism and catering from 15 colleges, including two colleges from Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts, participated in the event,” said S.M. Sribalamurugan, District Tourism officer.

Further, winners in competitions Such as quiz, drawing, photography were given prizes and certificates.

The official said that a heritage walk at Jain hill at Keezhakuyilkudi near Nagamalai Pudukottai and painting exhibition at the Mahal were held as a run-up to the occasion. Folk artistes performed events at prime spots such as Mattuthavani bus stand, Periyar bus stand and Anna bus stand “to reiterate the rich tourism opportunities Madurai has to offer.”

Free guide services were provided to tourists visiting temples such as Meenakshi Sundareswarar, Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram, Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil, Gandhi Memorial Museum and Thirumalai Nayak Mahal, said Mr. Sribalamurugan.

Noting that tourism is back on its feet after the lull of two years, owing to COVID-19 pandemic, he said that adventure tourism has gained popularity among youngsters while temple tourism was revived, thanks to adults down south.

A cleanliness fortnight was launched at Tirumalai Nayak Mahal. The historical site was spruced up to spread the important message of the need to keep iconic places clean.