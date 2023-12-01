ADVERTISEMENT

Rally taken out to mark World AIDS Day

December 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

People taking out a rally in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Marking the World AIDS Day on December 1, District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit conducted a rally here on Friday. 

Around 500 students participated in the rally which started at the Collectorate and ended at the Government Rajaji Hospital here. Collector M.S. Sangeetha flagged off the rally.  

The World AIDS day, which is being observed every year starting from 1988, has focused on creating an awareness among the people of AIDS and educate them not to discriminate against people who have been affected with HIV.  

India has the highest number of AIDS control societies which are considered a positive approach in eliminating AIDS, said a release from the district administration.

