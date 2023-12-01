HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rally taken out to mark World AIDS Day

December 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
People taking out a rally in Madurai on Friday.

People taking out a rally in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Marking the World AIDS Day on December 1, District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit conducted a rally here on Friday. 

Around 500 students participated in the rally which started at the Collectorate and ended at the Government Rajaji Hospital here. Collector M.S. Sangeetha flagged off the rally.  

The World AIDS day, which is being observed every year starting from 1988, has focused on creating an awareness among the people of AIDS and educate them not to discriminate against people who have been affected with HIV.  

India has the highest number of AIDS control societies which are considered a positive approach in eliminating AIDS, said a release from the district administration.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.