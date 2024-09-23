Rally taken out to create awareness of sign language

To mark the International Sign Language Day, Madurai district administration on Monday conducted a rally to raise awareness of the significance of sign language in facilitating communication for the hearing impaired.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha flagged off the rally which was also laid emphasis on the importance of including the differently abled people in the mainstream of the society. Sign language instructions were explained to the public, and how it was important to the hearing-impaired people to lead a normal life. The importance of learning the basics of sign language would help understand the life and journey of these people, said members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) .