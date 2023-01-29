Rally taken out to achieve new social order

January 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - DINDIGUL

Collector S. Visakan flagged off the ‘Walkathon 2023’ organised by Madurai-based Dhan Foundation here on Saturday.

The rally, themed on creating awareness on a new social order, was taken out by students and members of self-help groups, from the Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer’s office premises and passed via Divisional Engineer’s office, Kamarajar bus stand and culminated at the R.R. Community Hall at VMR Patti.

The rally was organised to take concrete steps towards betterment on four spheres including individual, family, community institutions and the local society. To consume healthy and nutritious foods, to adopt a simple lifestyle, to enable civic institutions to achieve self-sustainability and to build a society inch towards Swaraj – higher interdependence and self-reliance were the key aspects of the rally.

Project head, Dhan Foundation T. Ayyappan, and others were present.