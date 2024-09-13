Rally taken out in memory of Sitaram Yechury

Observing the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi on Thursday, all party members in Madurai district on Friday took out a remembrance rally from Jhansi Rani Park to West Masi Street – North Masi Street junction.

Leaders like MLA Sellur K. Raju of AIADMK, former Minister Pon. Muthuramalingam of DMK, former mayor P. Kulandaivelu of DMK, MDMK MLA M. Boominathan and members from CPI (M), CPI, and other outfits were present.

They all recollected their moments with the leader and his contribution to the communist ideology and safeguarding democratic values of India.

Though he was a national leader, the speakers remembered him as a regional leader, being friendly and cordial with people from all walks of life.

Placards and notices displaying his service to the people were carried by the members during the rally. With this rally, they said, Mr. Yechury was going to be etched in the hearts of not just Communists but in people willing to serve and dedicated their lives to their causes.