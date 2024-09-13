GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rally taken out in memory of Sitaram Yechury

Published - September 13, 2024 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of all political parties taking out a rally in Madurai on Friday.

Members of all political parties taking out a rally in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Observing the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi on Thursday, all party members in Madurai district on Friday took out a remembrance rally from Jhansi Rani Park to West Masi Street – North Masi Street junction. 

Leaders like MLA Sellur K. Raju of AIADMK, former Minister Pon. Muthuramalingam of DMK, former mayor P. Kulandaivelu of DMK, MDMK MLA M. Boominathan and members from CPI (M), CPI, and other outfits were present.

They all recollected their moments with the leader and his contribution to the communist ideology and safeguarding democratic values of India.  

Though he was a national leader, the speakers remembered him as a regional leader, being friendly and cordial with people from all walks of life.  

Placards and notices displaying his service to the people were carried by the members during the rally. With this rally, they said, Mr. Yechury was going to be etched in the hearts of not just Communists but in people willing to serve and dedicated their lives to their causes.

Published - September 13, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.