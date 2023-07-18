Rally, photo exhibition, competitions mark Tamil Nadu Day

July 18, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Students from various schools and the colleges took out a massive rally as part of the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

As late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai declared in 1967 in the Legislative Assembly that July 18 would be celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day, various events were organised on Tuesday to celebrate the occasion.

After Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy flagged off the rally at VOC Ground, Palayamkottai, the processionists reached St. John’s Higher Secondary School via District Library and St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai. Folk artists brought from various parts of the State enthralled the audience en route.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy also inaugurated the Department of Information and Public Relation’s photo exhibition highlighting the achievements of Tamil Nadu Government and the competitions organised for the school students at St. John’s Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai.

The photo exhibition attracted the rallyists, students from various schools, participants of the competitions and a few thousand public.

Over 400 students, including students from the Residential School for the Gypsy Children, participated in the competitions and the winners were honoured with prizes and certificates in the valedictory function held at Government Museum near District Police Office in the evening.

The artefacts recovered during the archaeological excavations at Thulukkarpatti in the district have been exhibited at the function venue.

District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition) M. Suganya, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, Chief Educational Officer Chinnarasu and Government Public Relations Officer R. Jaya Arulpathi participated in the events.