Rally organised on International Mother Language Day

February 21, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Students organised an awareness rally on the occassion of ‘International Mother Language Day’ in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

After Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul flagged off the rally at Lourdhunathan Statue, the people taking part in the rally reached Government Museum via South Bazaar. They were carrying placards stressing the need to protect Tamil. Folk artists were performing along the way too.

Former tahsildar P. Rajendran and others participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, in Thoothukudi, students participated in the awareness rally organised by Department of Tamil Development. When District Collector K. Senthil Raj arrived at Corporation Office, the starting point, at 10.25 a.m. Only 25 college students were standing there to participate in the procession. Even though the rally was about to be flagged off in front of the Corporation’s Administrative Office, the officials of the urban civic body were not informed about the event.

The students of St. Francis Xavier Higher Secondary School students took out a much bigger awareness rally that reached the school after traversing Beach Road and Railway Station Road.