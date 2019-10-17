Rally held in Madurai to create awareness on mental health

Madurai

Collector T.G. Vinay flagged off the rally conducted by students of Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School.

Collector T.G. Vinay on Wednesday flagged off a rally to create awareness of mental health in the district to mark World Mental Health Week.

A total of 150 students from Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School took out the rally from the Collector’s office to their school premises. They held placards and banners and raised slogans on discussing emotions about distress and suicide.

Dr. Vinay and S. Sivasangari, head of Madurai district’s mental health programme, said training had been provided to 500 doctors at primary health centres, 1,000 paramedics and 1,000 non-medical staff as the first step in raising awareness.

“The last survey conducted by the Central government on implementation of the National Mental Health programme adjudged Madurai as the best district. We have begun the process of educating members of varied communities — school students, anganwadi workers, prisoners, farmers and weavers — about mental health and ways to seek professional help,” she said.

The district headquarters hospital in Usilampatti and several Taluk-level hospitals also had begun mental health treatment. A 10-bedded psychiatric hospital had been set up at Usilampatti hospital.

Joint director, Health Services, R. Sivakumar and Officer in-charge for tuberculosis Latha were present at the event.

