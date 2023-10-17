Rally, exhibition mark World Trauma Day in Tirunelveli

October 17, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A rally was flagged off at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on the occasion of World Trauma Day on Tuesday.

Nurses and nursing students participated in the rally flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Tirunelveli City, G.S. Anita.

Later, a pledge was administered and an exhibition was organised to create awareness about accidents.

Dean of TVMCH, Revathi Balan and senior doctors, including Mohammed Rafi, Ramasubramanian and Amalan participated.

At the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, nursing students participated in a similar rally taken out from the V. O. C. College to the hospital premises. Awareness was created about the consequences of over-speeding and driving in inebriated conditions. Hospital Dean G. Sivakumar, Vice-Principal Kalaivani and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani participated.

