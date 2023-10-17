ADVERTISEMENT

Rally, exhibition mark World Trauma Day in Tirunelveli

October 17, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Nursing and emergency medicine students at the exhibition in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Tuesday | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

A rally was flagged off at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on the occasion of World Trauma Day on Tuesday.

Nurses and nursing students participated in the rally flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Tirunelveli City, G.S. Anita.

Later, a pledge was administered and an exhibition was organised to create awareness about accidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean of TVMCH, Revathi Balan and senior doctors, including Mohammed Rafi, Ramasubramanian and Amalan participated.

At the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, nursing students participated in a similar rally taken out from the V. O. C. College to the hospital premises. Awareness was created about the consequences of over-speeding and driving in inebriated conditions. Hospital Dean G. Sivakumar, Vice-Principal Kalaivani and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US