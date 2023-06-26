HamberMenu
Rally against drug abuse

June 26, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
College students take out an awareness rally to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, organised by Madurai City Police on Monday.

College students take out an awareness rally to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, organised by Madurai City Police on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai City Police organised a procession of students and autorickshaw rallies in different directions of the city in connection with International Day Against Drug Abuse on Monday.

The procession and rallies were flagged off at Tamukkam Ground. The participants also took a pledge that they would not become addicted to drugs and would also prevent family members and friends from its addiction.

The students and auto drivers promised to make their contribution in pulling out their dear ones from the addiction of drugs. They pledged that they would help in eradication of drugs in all forms.

Deputy Commissioners of Police A. Pradeep (Madurai South); B.K. Arvind (Madurai North); S. Arumugasamy (Traffic); and Mangaleswaran (Headquarters) and Additional DC A. Tirumalai Kumar were present.

