Rally against drug abuse held in Thoothukudi

A rally was taken out here on Wednesday against drug abuse.

The Anti-Drug Abuse Committee of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, Amalorpava Matha Sodality Against Liquor, Youth Red Cross Society, All India Catholic University Federation and National Service Scheme celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and took pledge against drug abuse. District Collector K. Elambahavath flagged off the rally in front of St. Mary’s College and the rally traversed through North Beach Road, Caldwell Higher Secondary School, St. Patrick’s Church and Gandhi bust at First Gate where the rallyists took pledge against drug abuse.

Principal, St. Mary’s College Rev. Sr. Jessi Fernando, secretary Rev. Sr. Shifana, coordinator of Amalorpava Matha Sodality Against Liquor Rev. Fr. Jayanthan and others participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.