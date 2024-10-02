GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rally against drug abuse held in Thoothukudi

Published - October 02, 2024 08:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A rally was taken out here on Wednesday against drug abuse.

The Anti-Drug Abuse Committee of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, Amalorpava Matha Sodality Against Liquor, Youth Red Cross Society, All India Catholic University Federation and National Service Scheme celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and took pledge against drug abuse. District Collector K. Elambahavath flagged off the rally in front of St. Mary’s College and the rally traversed through North Beach Road, Caldwell Higher Secondary School, St. Patrick’s Church and Gandhi bust at First Gate where the rallyists took pledge against drug abuse.

Principal, St. Mary’s College Rev. Sr. Jessi Fernando, secretary Rev. Sr. Shifana, coordinator of Amalorpava Matha Sodality Against Liquor Rev. Fr. Jayanthan and others participated in the event.

