Rally against CAA in Melapalayam

A massive rally against Citizenship Amendment Act was taken out in Melapalayam on Sunday. Thousands of volunteers of various political parties and Muslim organisations took part in it.

The rally that started from the Melapalayam roundabout concluded at the Jinnah Ground. It was flagged off by Jamat-ul-Ulama State president P.A. Haja Muyinudeen Bagavi.

Later, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanadiraviyam, while addressing the protesters, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre had amended the Act to take revenge on the people belonging to the Muslim community.

“DMK president M.K. Stalin was the first leader to oppose the Act. We will continue the protests till the Act is revoked,” he said.

Former Congress MP. Ramasubbu, DMK central district secretary M. Abdul Wahab, MLAs T.P.M. Mydeen Khan and A.L. Lakshmanan, AMMK functionary Paramasiva Ayyappan, MDMK district secretary K.M.A. Nizam, IUML functionary L.K.S. Meeran Mydeen, TMMK district president K.S. Rasool Mydeen, SDPI functionary K.S. Shahul Hameed Usmani, CPI (M) leader K.G. Baskaran, VCK leader S. Muhammed Ansar were among those who took part in the protest.

