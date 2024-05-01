ADVERTISEMENT

Rallies, public meetings mark May Day in southern districts

May 01, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Trade unions of Left parties celebrated May Day with processions and public meetings in the district on Wednesday.

The trade unions held flag-hosting events at various places and organised a May Day rally at Palayamkottai in the evening.

DMK office-bearers hoisted Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam flag at Vannarpet, where a drinking water booth was opened.

 In Thoothukudi, DMK cadre led by Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan paid floral tributes to workers and trade union leaders at the memorial in front of the party office on Ettaiyapuram Road.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, who is the general secretary of saltpan workers’ union, celebrated the day with workers and served them ‘May Day lunch’.

CITU took out a procession from Thoothukudi market to Chidambara Nagar bus stop, where a public meeting was organised.

 May Day rallies and public meetings were also held in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

