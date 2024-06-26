Rallies and pledges mark anti-drug awareness day in southern districts

Rallies and pledges to discourage drugs in any form marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

The police had organised rally in which Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan appealed to the community to come together in abolishing drugs. “It not only kills a person, but leads to all kinds of issues in the society. The youth should be educated to beware and also responsible in saying no to drugs”, he said.

The educational institutions, NGOs and voluntary outfits also conducted various competitions for students and prizes were given to the winners in different categories.

The doctors at the Government Hospital also joined in a procession in which a pledge was taken to abolish drugs and remain healthy. Senior doctors advised the youth to be fit and engage in physical activities.

In Tirunelveli, Commissioner of Police Moorthy said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has been repeatedly campaigning towards abolishing the drugs. “Yenakku Vendaam.... Namakku Vendaam” (I don’t want, We don’t want) should reach the masses and urged the students to take the message.

The CoP said that the society was filled with issues such as caste and community, religious and other problems. Showering encomiums on Tirunelveli district from time immemorial, he said the sheen seems to have lost. The public had the responsibility to bring back the glory to the city. He appealed to the people to live in peace and help the custodians of law and the enforcing agencies to implement it successfully.

Many colleges in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari took out rallies on the occasion. The students also took pledges during the meeting.