Rajya Sabha MP flays AIADMK leader Palaniswami

March 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Led by AIADMK Rajya Sabha member R. Dharmar, supporters of OPS staging a protest against AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Rajya Sabha MP R. Dharmar accused that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was trying to hijack the party by changing its by-laws.

Addressing a meeting here to condemn Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Dharmar, who belongs to OPS faction of the AIADMK, said that the pre-conditions for contesting the election to the post of general secretary had been changed to suit Mr. Palaniswami.

“When only Jayalalithaa could remain as the permanent general secretary of the party, Mr. Palaniswami was trying to amend the previous resolution,” he charged.

“If Mr. Palaniswami wanted to get elected in a free and fair election as the head of the party, he should conduct an open election in every district and allow the party cadres, who had got party identity cards, to vote.”

