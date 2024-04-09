Rajnath Singh visits Meenakshi temple

April 09, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh visited the famous Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was accorded a ‘purnakumbham’ reception by the priests. He went around the sannidhis and offered pujas and special prayers.

Mr. Singh was explained the significance and the historic value of the shrine and presented with temple ‘prasadams’.

ADVERTISEMENT

For security reason, devotees were prevented from entering the shrine for about an hour during the visit of Mr. Singh, police said, adding that the route from the private hotel where he stayed on Monday night after electioneering in southern districts to the temple was thickly covered by police personnel.

Earlier, Mr. Singh visited Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tirupparankundram. Temple Trustee V. Shanmugasundaram presented a shawl to the Minister and took him around the shrine. Special pujas and prayers were performed by the Minister.

Later, Mr. Singh drove to Madurai airport, where he boarded a special jet bound for Assam, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.