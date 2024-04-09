GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajnath Singh visits Meenakshi temple

April 09, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Tuesday.

Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh visited the famous Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Tuesday.

He was accorded a ‘purnakumbham’ reception by the priests. He went around the sannidhis and offered pujas and special prayers.

Mr. Singh was explained the significance and the historic value of the shrine and presented with temple ‘prasadams’.

For security reason, devotees were prevented from entering the shrine for about an hour during the visit of Mr. Singh, police said, adding that the route from the private hotel where he stayed on Monday night after electioneering in southern districts to the temple was thickly covered by police personnel.

Earlier, Mr. Singh visited Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tirupparankundram. Temple Trustee V. Shanmugasundaram presented a shawl to the Minister and took him around the shrine. Special pujas and prayers were performed by the Minister.

Later, Mr. Singh drove to Madurai airport, where he boarded a special jet bound for Assam, the police said.

