Rajiv murder case: MP’s help sought for early release of all convicts

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict R.P. Ravichandran has sought the intervention of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan in resolving the differences of opinion between the State government and the Centre over the release of all seven convicts in the case.

Mr. Ravichandran, who is on parole from Madurai Central Prison, on Thursday met the MP at his office and handed over a petition.

In his petition, Mr. Ravichandran had said that he, along with six others, had been languishing in the prison for the last 28 years after being accused of involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Tamil Nadu government had passed a resolution in the State Assembly that it would release all the seven convicts on humanitarian consideration. Even 16 months after the resolution was passed, the Governor had not given his consent to the State government’s decision.

Mr. Ravichandran made an appeal that Mr. Venkatesan, along with other MPs, should impress upon the Prime Minister and the President that lack of a harmonious relationship between the Governor and Tamil Nadu Government was still holding them up in jail and sought his help for their early release.