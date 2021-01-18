Rajinikanth unlikely to appear before panel today

THOOTHUKUDI

Actor Rajinikanth, who has been summoned to appear before the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission on January 19 for deposition in connection with the police firing in anti-Sterlite protest, is unlikely to comply with the summon.

Rajini Makkal Mantram sources here said the actor, citing his health issues, would only submit an affidavit again through his advocate and would not appear in person.

The Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, probing police firing in the anti-Sterlite protests in which 13 persons were killed, has completed 23rd phases of its investigation in which 586 persons including families of the deceased, the injured, protestors, journalists, government officials, fire and rescue services personnel etc. have deposed so far.

As the 24th phase of the probe commenced here on Monday, some of the 11 persons summoned for the day appeared before the Commission.

Since actor Rajinikanth, after visiting the injured in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on May 22, 2018 had averred that the anti-socials infiltrated the protesters had unleashed violence and it led to police firing, he was asked to appear before the commission to submit the evidences he had to prove his allegation.

Despite sharp criticism from various quarters, including political parties, the actor refused to change his stance that the unruly anti-socials mixed-up with the protesters had unleashed the violence that led to police firing.

When he was summoned by the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission to appear for it on February 25 last, Mr. Rajinikanth failed to appear before the commission. His counsel then represented him informed the commission through an affidavit that his client could not honour the commission’s summon as his personal appearance would cause inconvenience to the public.

However, the commission on December 21 last summoned him to appear on January 19.