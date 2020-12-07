Rajenthra Bhalaji dares DMK leaders for debate

‘Their government was dissolved for corruption’

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji joined issue with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A. Raja and dared DMK president M.K. Stalin or Mr. Raja to debate with him on corruption.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he condemned Mr. Raja in hard-hitting words for making “derogatory” remarks against the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Raja had challenged Mr. Palaniswami to debate with him on corruption recently. The DMK is the most corrupt party indicted by Sarkaria Commission. “DMK government was dissolved for corruption,” he alleged.

Neither DMK nor Mr. Stalin has no moral right to talk about the Chief Minister and AIADMK leaders.

The people of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting lesson to the DMK in the ensuing election.

The present government has been working for the overall development of the State and 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admission is one example, he said.

While DMK has been losing its stability after the death of its leader M. Karunanidhi, the AIADMK has become stronger like a ‘horse’ even after the demise of Jayalalitha, he said.