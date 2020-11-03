Rajasthan must reconsider ban on sale of fireworks, says MP

‘The ban is discretionary and regressive without a sound scientific study’

While the upcoming festive season gave some hope to lakh of employees of Sivakasi-based fireworks industry that was hit by COVID-19 pandemic, the ban by Rajasthan government on fireworks has again put the industry under threat, said Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore.

In a memorandum sent to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mr. Tagore said the fireworks industry employed around six lakh employees in 780 micro, small and medium enterprises, established under the ‘One district, One product’ initiative of the erstwhile Congress government.

“It is our duty as true representatives of an aspirational India and its medium-small scale manufacturers to safeguard their interests and livelihood,” the Congress MP said.

Stating that the fireworks industry had undergone phenomenal changes following Supreme Court order and new chemical ingredients developed in consultation with CSIR-NEERI had reduced emissions and produced no poisonous gases.

“The emission of other gases is within the standard limits prescribed by National Ambient Air Quality Standards. No Sulphur is used in manufacture of light emitting fireworks products which remove the possibility of production of Sulphur di-oxide gas, the primary pollutant in question,” he said.

Mr. Tagore said the fireworks released only nitrogen gas which was a major constituent of natural air and was harmless. Reduced usage of Barium Nitrate resulted in a reduced emission of upto 30% in the light emitting fireworks, hence it was environment-friendly, he said.

Stating that Sivakasi was producing only such green crackers, the MP said that what should be banned was only the cheap and fake Chinese crackers that were illegally imported and sold as indigenous crackers.

“The recent decision to ban sale of fireworks in view of COVID-19 crisis is discretionary and regressive without a sound scientific study. COVID-19 is transmitted by air and is not known to suspend beyond the normal range of minimum social distance or suspend with fireworks emission,” Mr. Tagore said.

The ban would send a negative message and create paranoia against Indian fireworks and destroy the industry.

Stating that many small-time traders across Rajasthan had already procured stocks by taking loans from financial and non-financial institutions, he said that ban on fireworks in the present circumstances would drive them into bankruptcy.