Rajapalayam GH to be upgraded as district headquarters hospital: Minister

Health Minister M. Subramanian inspects 31st mega COVID vaccination camp at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Virudhunagar district would have two hospitals with district quarters hospital status, one in Aruppukottai and another in Rajapalayam, said Health Minister M. Subramanian.

After the district headquarters hospital in Virudhunagar was upgraded as Government Medical College Hospital, Aruppukottai Government Hospital got the district headquarters hospital status.

"Based on the plea of Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian and on the recommendation of Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has permitted to upgrade Rajapalayam GH to be upgraded to district headquarters hospital," Mr. Subramanian told reporters here on Sunday.

While Rs. 48 crore has been allocated for upgradation of facilities at the Rajapalayam GH, Rs. 32 crore has been allotted for Aruppukottai GH, he said.

"Public Works Department has been preparing the detailed project report and the works are likely to start very soon," he said.

The Health Minister appreciated Virudhunagar district for achieving a higher rate of second dose of COVID vaccination in comparison to the State achievement.

While the State has achieved 94.68% first dose of vaccination and 85.47% of second dose, Virudhunagar district has given first dose to 94.27% and second dose to 88.78%.

A total of 5.28 lakh persons had been identified to get their first, second and precautionary dose in Virudhunagar district, he said.

Mr. Subramanian said that 95% of the 313 COVID positive patients in Virudhunagar district were under home isolation and they were being closed monitored by health officials.

The Minister inspected the 31st mega vaccination camp here.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam, Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar and Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian were present.

Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer Anitha, Deputy Directors (Helath) N. Kalusivalingam and Yasodhamani were also present.