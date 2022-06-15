Two houses damaged

Two houses were damaged after strong wind uprooted a huge pipal tree at MKT Nagar here on Wednesday evening.

The police said that though Rajapalayam town did not receive significant rainfall, the town witnessed light showers accompanied by strong wind, lightning and thunder.

At around 5.30 p.m. the pipal tree, said to be around 50 years old, fell down near Muthumariamman Temple after getting uprooted. The tree with large branches fell on the houses of Parameswari (47) and Murugeswari (45).

While Parameswari's house was fully damaged, the other house was partially damaged. However, no one was injured in the accident as people were away at work.

Meanwhile, lightning led to a fire accident at a fireworks unit kept under lock and key for the last three months at Perapatti near Sivakasi.

The room where finished goods were stocked was razed down to ground in the accident.

However, no one was injured. Sivakasi East police are investigating.