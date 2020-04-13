Rajapalayam town turns containment zone

Six new positive cases were recorded in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

However, with the first positive patient of the district discharged after treatment on Sunday, the number of total positive cases from the district has risen to 16. Among the new cases are three men and three women.

Four of the positive cases are secondary contacts of a Rajapalayam patient. While one is a friend, the rest are from a private hospital in Rajapalayam where he underwent treatment for fever before testing positive. A young doctor, a lab technician and an office assistant have tested positive.

The other two positive cases are the mother and wife of a primary case from Aruppukottai.

All six fresh patients who have tested positive did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, an official source said.

“With the number of positive cases in Rajapalayam going up to eight, we are going to lockdown the entire town. Strict restrictions will be implemented on public movement. Similarly, even those coming out to buy essential goods will require to compulsorily wear masks,” Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said.

A massive disinfection exercise will be taken up on Tuesday along with door-to-door survey in around 42,000 houses for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold and cough.

Contact tracking of all six positive cases have started. “We appeal to the people of Rajapalayam, who underwent treatment between March 22 and 26 at the private hospital where the doctor is employed, to volunteer for medical examination,” Mr. Kannan said.

The hospital was closed down on March 27.

Among 81 contacts of 11 primary cases for whom swab tests were conducted, 75 tested negative, the Collector said.