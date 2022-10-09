Rajapalayam municipality demands water charges for yet-to-be commissioned project

‘Even buildings without water connection asked to pay water charges’

‘Even buildings without water connection asked to pay water charges’

Demand notices issued by Rajapalayam municipality seeking increased water taxes for a yet-to-be commissioned Thamirabharanii combined drinking water scheme has irked residents.

The local body, while starting to executing the scheme in 2016, had resolved to increase the water tax from the present ₹50 a month to ₹150 to ₹270 a month after commissioning of the project. The town is at present being served by a drinking water scheme with source from the Mudangiar through summer storage tanks. However, even after four years, the Thamirabharani combined drinking water project has not been completed.

In this backdrop, the municipality decided to start collecting the increased drinking water charges from April this year. However, when the residents of the town complained about the increase in water tax when the scheme itself had not been commissioned, the council passed a resolution to put the water charges revision at bay, said CPI(M) town secretary, B. Mariappan.

However, the residents were shocked to receive demand notices asking them to pay the increased water tax. "The worst part of the issue is that our party office that does not have a drinking water connection has been given a demand notice to pay revised water charges of ₹2,280," he added.

He wondered how the Rajapalayam municipal administration could revise the water tax against the council's decision.

Meanwhile, G. Vairamuthu, a member of the municipal taxation committee, said the council had put in abeyance the proposal for increasing the water tax.

The municipal Commissioner had issued the notices. "We have asked the residents not to pay the increased water charges, but the usual charges," he added.

However, the Municipal Commissioner, S. Parthasarathy, said that gazette notification for the resolution passed by the council in 2016 has been issued.

"We can collect the water charges as per the gazette notification. The resolution to reduce the water charges needs to get the consent of the government. If that happens, the increased water charges collected would be adjusted accordingly in future," he said.

He said that if any building without water connection had been issued notice that would be withdrawn.