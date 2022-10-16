Rajapalayam MLA treats more than 200 children to dresses for Deepavali

Sundar S 5988 Rajapalayam
October 16, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA S. Thangapandian along with the children at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the festival of lights, Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian, on Sunday took over 200 children from three homes in and around his constituency to a textile store here and bought them new clothes.

The children were allowed to make their own choices at the textile showroom and the MLA footed the bill of over ₹3 lakh from his salary. This is the sixth consecutive time that the MLA had sponsored dresses for the children for Deepavali.

Mr. Thangapandian told the children that they were not orphans, but had the support of all.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asking them to celebrate Deepavali with all happiness, he advised them that only education could take them to newer heights and asked them to concentrate on their studies.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

DMK functionaries Ramamoorthi, Manikanda Raja and councillors were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app