Rajapalayam MLA tests positive for COVID-19

S. Thangapandian, the DMK MLA, representing Rajapalayam Assembly constituency, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was conveyed to him over the phone on Tuesday night.

“Our party president, M.K. Stalin, called me this morning to check on my health. Upon his advice, our party leaders, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu made arrangement for my admission at a private hospital in Madurai,” said the MLA, who was on his way to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Thangapandian said after he developed fever on July 12 and 13, he volunteered to give his sample at the government hospital in Rajapalayam on July 14.

“Though I had been in touch with the health officials for the test results, the result came only on the eighth day. Health officials said that since the samples had been sent to Nagercoil, there was a delay in announcing the result,” Mr. Thangapandian said.

Stating that he had doubts about his health condition, in the intervening period, he was conscious about not allowing both family members and outsiders from interacting with him closely.

“Even on Tuesday, I participated in the State-wide protest against exorbitant electricity charges at nearby Chettiyarpatti, with only a few people around me,” he said.

Mr. Thangapandian’s wife and son, who had contracted the virus a few weeks ago, have successfully completed the treatment.