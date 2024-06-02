GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajapalayam MLA promises all help for college education of girl student

Published - June 02, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau
Rajapalayam Municipal Chairperson A.A.S Bavithra Shyam felicitating C. Sangeetha, a Plus Two girl, at Kammapatti near Rajapalayam on Saturday.

Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian and Rajapalayam Municipal Chairperson A.A.S. Bavithra Shyam greeted C. Sangeetha, who has passed out of Plus Two and Krishnasamy, who had secured good marks in 10th examination, here on Saturday.

The significance of the felicitation meeting was that no other girl student from Kammapatti has ever pursued college education due to certain self-imposed restrictions by the people belonging to a particular community.

The last time a girl student who had passed out Plus Two in 2019 and got eligible for college education was Saraswathi. However, she could not pursue higher education as she had to take care of the household and agricultural chores.

With the continuous efforts taken by the Kammapatti Panchayat Union School Headmaster V. Prakash, the villagers have now come forward to allow Sangeetha to go to college.

Speaking at the function organised by the School Management Committee, the MLA said that he would take all efforts to get the student admitted to the college of her choice. Besides, he offered to pay the entire college fees for her.

The MLA also promised to provide Smart Classroom and compound wall for the Kammapatti school.

Ms. Bavithra gave cash rewards to the students. Panchayat president Sangiliraj, Srivilliputtur panchayat union councillor Packiyalakshmi, School Managment Committee chairperson Sanjeevi, teacher Jayanthi and Rajapalayam Town Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary B. Mariappan were present.

