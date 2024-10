For the eighth year in a row, Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian on Sunday took 235 children from three homes to a shop facilitating them to buy dresses for Deepavali. The children were from homes in Ponnagaram, Maruthu Nagar, and Seithur. The MLA paid the bills for the dresses from his MLA salary. He advised the children to continue their education as education alone had the power to transform their lives.

