Rajapalayam girl wins prize at State-level competition

A Class XI student of Rajapalayam, E. Saranya, was surprised when Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy gifted her a shield and a mobile phone as a mark of appreciation after she won the first prize in ‘Indigenous toys and games’ category at State-level Cultural Festival held at Salem.

The girl from N.A. Annapparaja Memorial Higher Secondary School participated in the competition on her own interest and chose to make toys for ‘thol pavai koothu’, a traditional puppetry show. “My drawing teacher Vijayanandhi asked me to make toys for ‘thol pavai koothu’ and that won me the first prize at the State level,” Saranya said.

She had made the colourful toys with cardboard.

Having been selected for the national event, the girl who was tasked to make the toys in goat hide was given all assistance by the district administration and Department of School Education. The department has roped in two experts in this form of puppetry to give her her hands-on training

Saranya was taken to an expert in ‘thol paavai koothu’ Muthuchandran, of Kanniyakumari. The Kalaimamani awardee explained to her the making of toys.

Later, another expert on this subject, Vallinayagam of Tirunelveli, also trained her.

"Both the experts have been giving her online coaching on making of the toys and using them for the puppet show," an official from the Department of Education, said.

Daughter of a carpenter-tailor couple, Saranya got all encouragement from her parents, especially her mother, Muthulakshmi.

"I have now started making the toys using goat hide," she said with all pride.

The girl has to make the toys with goat hide at the national event to be held in January first week. "I will have to cut the hide, make toys and give them beautiful colouring. I have also been preparing to perform ‘Ramayana’ for a brief while with five toys, if asked to perform by the judges," she said.

Chief Educational Officer, A. Gnanagowri, was present.