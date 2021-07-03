Rajapalayam GH gets oxygen generator

Minister for Revenue K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran inaugurates an oxygen generator at Government Hospital in Rajapalayam on Saturday.

Rajapalayam

03 July 2021 20:05 IST

200 beds can get uninterrupted supply of oxygen

Minister for Revenue K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran inaugurated an oxygen generator at Rajapalayam Government Hospital on Saturday.

The generator, which can produce 330 litres of oxygen a minute, was set up at a cost of ₹80 lakh, sponsored by ACT Grants and Clean Max Energy.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had instructed that all government hospitals should have their own oxygen generators so that they were self-reliant on oxygen supply. The new plant would help in uninterrupted supply of oxygen to 200 beds. Besides, it can also cater to critically-ill patients who need high-flow oxygen.

The Minister also inspected a COVID-19 vaccination camp held at the hospital. He also handed over COVID-care medical equipment worth ₹25 lakh, sponsored by World Vision India.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, Tenkasi MP Dhanush Kumar, Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Joint Director of Health R. Manoharan, Deputy Director Kalusivalingam, Chief Medical Officer Babuji and Clean Max Energy representative J. Akashairaja were present.