Rajapalayam, a tough turf for Rajenthra Bhalaji

He says he switched constituency based on requests from local people

Rajapalayam

A serene constituency Rajapalayam Assembly seat has been witnessing hustle and bustle of political activity after Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, decided to contest from here.

A two-time MLA and resident of Sivakasi Assembly Constituency, Mr. Bhalaji claimed that he switched the constituency based on requests from local people.

However, his political opponents differ from him.

“He has run away from Sivakasi after being MLA and Minister for 10 years with fear of defeat,” said his former party colleague and Sattur MLA, M.S.R. Rajavarman.

The Congress MP, B. Manickam Tagore, said that the Minister was chased away by the people of Sivakasi.

However, without wasting time, Mr. Bhalaji has been into a whirlwind campaign in the constituency claiming credit for all the development works that have come to Rajapalayam AC in the last few years.

“When AIADMK is power, how come the DMK MLA, S. Thangapandian could bring development works. He is trying to usurping the credit from me,” Mr. Bhalaji has been telling the voters.

He says that his efforts brought Tamirabharani drinking water scheme, underground drainage and road over bridge on Vembakottai road, all under execution.

“How will the people of Rajapalayam believe in his words, when Mr. Bhalaji has failed to execute two ROBs (sanctioned long back) in his own constituency where he was an MLA for two terms,” asked Mr. Thangapandian who is seeking a re-election for second term.

The war of words with political overtones has taken away the focus of poll campaign from the development point of view of the constituency comprising Rajapalayam Town, Rajapalayam and parts of Srivilliputtur panchayat unions and Seithur and Chettiyarpatti Town panchayats.

The sad part of their claims is that all the three development works are not progressing well. They have brought more pain than intended benefits to the people.

“All three works that started in quick successions three years back, remain incomplete due to administrative flaws and lack of proper planning,” complained CPI (M) town secretary, B. Mariappan.

The entire town is facing lot of dust, left with unmotorable roads leading to accidents and traffic jams.

The promise of providing a by-pass road to free the arterial roads in the town from container lorries from and to Kerala has been a non-starter for 10 years.

Powerlooms and surgical cotton mills are major employers. But, increasing price of yarn is adversely impacting them.

Farmers here have been seeking permanent solutions to prevent wild animals attack on their farms along the Western Ghats. Cane farmers are disappointed as State Government’s intervention failed to get them crores of rupees of arrears due for them from a private sugar mill. Mangoes grown in plenty in the constituency were yet to get a cold storage units being talked about for years.

Almost all the candidates have come up with identical manifestos like a new Government Arts and Science College, by-pass road and upgrading the Government hospital as headquarters hospital.

While Mr. Bhalaji believes that Rajapalayam being an AIADMK bastion will help for his third consecutive victory in Assembly polls, Mr. Thangapandian pins his hope on his “local man” image, distribution of MLA salary among the needy every month and DMK’s coalition strength will see him through for second time.

K. Kalimuthu of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, P. Dhanushokodi of Puthiya Tamilagam could also eat into traditional vote base (Mukkulathors and Scheduled Caste voters respectively) of the ruling party.

It is to be seen whether voters’ mood sync with the prediction of a Tiruvannamalai godman who said that constituency whose name starts with “Ra” could bring Mr. Bhalaji success again.

A total of 14 candidates, including S. Vivekanandhan of Makkal Needhi Maiam, I. Jeyaprakash of Bahujan Dravida Party, are in the fray.