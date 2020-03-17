Rajakoor flat residents against setting it up in their midst

A group of people residing in flats constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) at Rajakoor, petitioned the Collector here on Monday, requesting the district administration not to use one of the newly constructed blocks as a quarantine facility to monitor people coming from foreign countries as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

S. Pandiammal, a resident, said that on Sunday night officials from the Health Department and TNSCB inspected the newly-constructed block located on their campus.

“When we enquired, they said that the new block with 60 flats, will be used to isolate and monitor all people coming from foreign countries. When we heard about it, the residents immediately opposed this idea,” she said.

A Health Department official said that it was one of the locations short-listed for setting up the quarantine facility. However, talks were under progress and it had not been finalised yet, said the official.

On Monday, the situation at the Rajakoor flats remained tense as residents were apprehensive over the proposal. The residents even resorted to a road blockade at Rajakoor to voice their dissent.

“There are hundreds of residents, including children, living in this complex. The new blocks are present right next to our houses and hence we are worried about our safety,” said E. Pandiaraj, another resident.

Ms. Pandiammal questioned why the officials had short-listed this location despite knowing that there were hundreds of families residing nearby.

“They have short-listed this location only because we are poor and voiceless,” she said.

However, a senior health official said that there was no need for panic as those who show symptoms for COVID-19 would be immediately moved from a quarantine facility to Government Rajaji Hospital.