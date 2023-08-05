Rajah Sir Muthiah Chettiar Birthday Commemoration Award presented to Irai Anbu

August 05, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Dr. Rajah Sir Muthiah Chettiar Birthday Commemoration Award was presented to writer and former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, at a function organised by the Tamil Isai Sangam to celebrate the 119th birth anniversary of Rajah Sir Muthiah Chettiar, at the Rajah Muthiah Mandram in Madurai on Saturday.

The award is given every year by Tamil Isai Sangam to a person for the service rendered to the growth of Tamil literature. The award carries a cash prize and a citation. Madras High Court Judge Justice S. Srimathy presented this year’s award to Mr. Irai Anbu.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Irai Anbu said that Rajah Sir Muthiah Chettiar was a politician, educationalist and philanthropist. He thanked the Tamil Isai Sangam for selecting him for this year’s award and said that he was honoured to receive the award named after a multifaceted personality.

He spoke about the influence of music on people and culture. One could hear the chirping of birds, rustling of leaves and other natural sounds early in the morning which was unfortunately lost to the rush hour noise later in the day, he said.

It was the music of nature which inspired people to create and innovate musical instruments. He spoke about the musical references in Tamil, English and foreign literature and said that music was beyond language.

Mr. Irai Anbu spoke on the connection between music and emotions. He donated the cash prize awarded to him to a library in Tirumangalam so that the infrastructure facilities could be improved.

Justice Srimathy spoke on the contributions made by Mr. Irai Anbu to Tamil literature. She pointed out the role played by Mr. Irai Anbu in the launching of the Madurai Reader’s Club, when he was posted in Madurai.

Trustee of Tamil Isai Sangam S. Mohan Gandhi welcomed the gathering and Trustee of Tamil Isai Sangam K.R. Chokkalingam proposed a vote of thanks. Mr. Irai Anbu has authored over 150 books.

