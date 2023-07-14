July 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

As part of its ongoing liquid waste management programme, the Thoothukudi district administration has started using treated sewage water being generated in Tiruchendur municipality to raise cattle fodder by involving different government departments.

In a simple function held here on Thursday evening, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, District Collector K. Senthil Raj and MP Kanimozhi inaugurated the programme by sowing seeds of the cattle fodder on the 10 acres

Of the 84-acre compost yard of the Tiruchendur municipality, only 15 acres of land is being used for segregation of waste and for making manure from the degradable waste.

The remaining area lies unused with abundant growth of Prosopis julifera (‘velikaruvai’). Hence, the unused land has been put into use in a phased manner for growing cattle fodder with the treated sewage water being generated in the areas under Tiruchendur municipality.

“For the first time in the State, the Thoothukudi district administration has brought in an inter-departmental coordinated effort to benefit cattle farmers by growing cattle fodder with treated sewage,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.

Tiruchendur municipality, which has underground sewarage scheme with a designed capacity of treating 4.20 million litres a day, treats only 2.10 MLD sewage water. However, the treated water was let out in storm water drains.

“Hence we came up with an idea of pumping the treated water to the compost yard, which is 4.50 km away from sewerage treatment plant. We can utilize the unused land of the compost yard to raise fodder using this treated water to benefit farmers owning cattle and goats,” the Collector said.

Subsequently, the Department of Agro Engineering cleared the bushes on 10-acre parcel within the compost yard and installed drip irrigation for the cleared area where the fodder cultivation has been taken-up.

On its part, Department of Animal Husbandry has provided fodder crop stems and seeds free of cost. Fodder varieties used here are CO4, CO-FS etc.

The Department of Dairy Development, through ‘Aavin’, would identify the beneficiaries and distribute the fodder at their doorstep free of cost.

“The Tiruchendur municipality will pump the treated water from the sewage treatment plant, manage and maintain the cropped area,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The new venture will ensure supply of free of cost fodder to farmers, which will be of great use to them during dry summer season. Secondly, the Tiruchendur municipality can also reduce nuisance being caused by pumping of treated water back into the Ellappa Naicken and Avudaiyarkulam surplus channels, which flows via the town limit once again. Moreover, efficiency of sewage treatment plant can also be measured and monitored.