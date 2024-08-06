Raise monthly pension of beedi workers to ₹6,000

C. Robert Bruce, MP, has appealed to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh L. Mandavia to increase the monthly pension of beedi workers from ₹800 to ₹6,000 and instruct the officials concerned to admit inpatients at the hospital for beedi workers at Mukkoodal in Tirunelveli district.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister recently, Mr. Bruce said that beedi rolling has been the source of sustenance for over six lakh beedi workers in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts. The beedi rollers get a monthly pension of just ₹800 with which they cannot run their families. Hence, the government should raise it to ₹6,000 so that they could meet their expenses and lead a decent life.

The beedi workers’ hospital at Mukkoodalt, which runs round the clock, does not admit patients. Even those with severe ailments are forcibly discharged in the evening. Consequently, the public are unable to get proper medical assistance through this hospital.

The hospital with only one nurse at night should be sanctioned a minimum of nine nurses even while recruiting adequate numberof doctors. The mobile medical unit, which is not functioning for the past 15 years, should be made operational so that it can be taken to villages to provide better medical assistance to the needy.

Though more than 80% of the beedi workers are in the four southern districts, the Assistant Labour Welfare Office has been upgraded as Office of Deputy Welfare Commissioner and shifted to Chennai. The Assistant Welfare Administrator in this office has also been moved to Chennai, which are totally unwarranted.

Hence, the Union Labour Welfare Department, considering the welfare of the poor beedi rollers, should fulfill these demands, Mr. Bruce said.