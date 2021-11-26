Rainwater mixed with sewage raises a stink in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi

26 November 2021 19:27 IST

275 pumps, 39 earthmovers deployed to clear stagnant water: Collector

Even though no downpour was reported here on Friday, residents of the city are facing a horrific experience owing to stagnant rainwater mixing with sewage at several places, damaged roads and improperly desilted drainage channels.

The extremely heavy rainfall that battered Thoothukudi on Thursday left most of the areas underwater. Places like Bryant Nagar, Tooveypuram, Anna Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Dhanasekaran Nagar, Rahmath Nagar, Muthammal Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Kathirvel Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, Kokkur, Athi Parasakthi Nagar and several streets in Velankanni Nagar near Krishnarajapuram were badly hit with rainwater mixed with sewage stagnating there.

While the Corporation pumped out water in some of these places, residents of places like Velankanni Nagar were waiting for the operation to start.

Collector K. Senthil Raj said 275 pumps and 39 earthmovers had been deployed across the district to clear stagnant water. In the Corporation area, 237 motors had been installed and two earthmovers deployed.

Since rainwater entered the ground floor and the generator room of the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Dr. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree visited the site on Friday to expedite pumping out of the water via VVD Signal area and Tiruchendur Road. With rainwater stagnating at the main entrance of the hospital, the gate at Rajaji Park has been opened for access.

“Three standby generators have been kept ready at the hospital,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.

In the 16 relief camps set up across the district, 639 persons had been provided with basic facilities, he said.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Dr. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar visited rain-hit areas like Therkku Authoor, Thanneer Pandal, Nagakannigapuram, Kadambakulam, Kombuthurai, Varandiyavel, Kayalpattinam, Kurumbur and Tiruchendur and handed over relief materials to the people at relief camps.

The prime reason for the rain-related woes of Thoothukudi is the Corporation’s failure to properly desilt Puckle Channel that drains sewage and rainwater into the sea. Consequently, Thevar Colony, Pasumpon Nagar, Netaji Nagar, P&T Colony and the adjoining areas were marooned.

Water stagnated in all the areas situated on both sides of the 5-km-long drainage channel.

After the sand and the waste deposited in the estuary at Terespuram were cleared, the stagnant rainwater was drained into Puckle Channel.

Normalcy returned in Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur on Friday as the rainwater drained. However, rainwater is still stagnating in low-lying areas in Kayalpattinam, which received 30 cm of rainfall on Thursday. Municipal officials are pumping out the water.

As there is no check-dam to store surplus water released from Srivaikundam check dam, 20,710 cusecs of water was flowing into the sea at 4 p.m. on Friday.

As water released from Kadambakulam near Kurumbur submerged the low-level bridge at Varandiyavel near Authoor, Thoothukudi– Tiruchendur vehicular traffic via this point was snapped, and vehicles were diverted from Arumuganeri Salt Pan Corner.

Following IMD’s ‘Red Alert’ to Thoothukudi for Saturday and Sunday, Dr. Senthil Raj declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday.

Rainfall recorded in the district was (in mm): Kayalpattinam 306, Thoothukudi 266, Tiruchendur 248, Srivaikundam 179, Kulasekarapattinam 158, Vaippar 149, Ottapidaaram and Sattankulam 121 each, Kadambur 90, Maniyachi 87, Vedanatham 80, Ettaiyapuram 78, Kovilpatti 71, Keezha Arasadi 59, Kayathar 58, Soorangudi 56, Kadalkudi 52, Vilathikulam 41 and Kazhugumalai 36.