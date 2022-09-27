Rainwater harvesting works inspected

Sundar S 5988
September 27, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar

Nodal Officer for Virudhunagar Aspirational District and Additional Secretary for Scheduled Tribes Welfare Ministry, M. Jaya, reviewed the Jal Shakthi Abiyan - Catch the Rain 2022 - scheme here on Tuesday.

She was explained about the water conservation scheme being implemented in the district at the meeting in which Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nodal Officer also inspected various rain wate harvesting structures constructed under the scheme in Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli blocks.

This included check dams construction, desilted ooranis, water recharge pits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Technical Officer for the scheme, Jameer Baghawan, Executive Engineer, Sakthimurugan, Assistant Executive Engineers, Pandurangan and Sivagami, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app