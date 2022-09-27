Rainwater harvesting works inspected

Virudhunagar

Nodal Officer for Virudhunagar Aspirational District and Additional Secretary for Scheduled Tribes Welfare Ministry, M. Jaya, reviewed the Jal Shakthi Abiyan - Catch the Rain 2022 - scheme here on Tuesday.

She was explained about the water conservation scheme being implemented in the district at the meeting in which Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, was present.

The Nodal Officer also inspected various rain wate harvesting structures constructed under the scheme in Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli blocks.

This included check dams construction, desilted ooranis, water recharge pits.

Technical Officer for the scheme, Jameer Baghawan, Executive Engineer, Sakthimurugan, Assistant Executive Engineers, Pandurangan and Sivagami, were present.